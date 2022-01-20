‘PM’s timid silence shows he doesn’t care’: Rahul Gandhi on abduction of Arunachal teen by China’s PLA

Gandhi’s remarks came a day after MP Tapir Gao claimed that China’s PLA abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over reports of abduction of a 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh by Chinese Army, saying that the latter’s silence showed that he did not care.

“Just a few days before Republic Day a young boy, the future of India, was kidnapped by China. We stand with the family of Miram Taron and will not give up hope… won’t accept defeat. The Prime Minister’s timid silence is his statement… he doesn’t care,” Gandhi tweeted.

गणतंत्र दिवस से कुछ दिन पहले भारत के एक भाग्य विधाता का चीन ने अपहरण किया है- हम मीराम तारौन के परिवार के साथ हैं और उम्मीद नहीं छोड़ेंगे, हार नहीं मानेंगे।



PM की बुज़दिल चुप्पी ही उनका बयान है- उन्हें फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ता! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 20, 2022

Meanwhile, News agency ANI on Thursday quoted Defence sources saying that the Indian Army has established contact with the PLA regarding the alleged abduction of the youth from Arunachal Pradesh and has asked them to locate and return him as per the protocol.

Gandhi’s remarks came a day after MP Tapir Gao claimed that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) abducted a 17-year-old boy from inside Indian territory in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district. Gao said the teenager, identified as Miram Taron, was abducted by the PLA from Lungta Jor area under Siyungla area on Tuesday.

Taron’s friend Johny Yaiying, who managed to escape, informed the authorities about the kidnapping by the PLA, Gao told PTI over phone from Ziro, the district headquarters of Lower Subansiri district.

Both are local hunters and belong to Zido village.

The MP said the incident took place near the place where Tsangpo river enters India in Arunachal Pradesh. Tsangpo is called as Siang in Arunachal Pradesh and Brahmaputra in Assam.

In September 2020, the PLA had abducted five youths from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district and released them after about a week. The latest incident came at a time when the Indian army continues to be engaged in a stand-off with the PLA in eastern Ladakh since April 2020.

India shares a 3,400 km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh.