PM’s swipe at Congress protests: ‘Those who believe in black magic can never regain people’s trust’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a swipe at Congress over its top leaders dressed in black as part of its nationwide protests on August 5. Picking on their attire, PM Modi said that those who practice black magic can never regain the trust of the people. The Prime Minister’s remarks came during his virtual address at the inauguration of the 2G ethanol plant in Panipat, Haryana.

“We saw on August 5 how there was an attempt to spread black magic. They think that by wearing black clothes, their period of desperation and despondency will end,” the Prime Minister said.

“But they do not know that no matter how much black magic they do, the people will never repose their trust in them,” he added.

हमने 5 अगस्त को देखा कि कैसे काले जादू को फैलाने का प्रयास किया गया।



ये सोचते हैं कि काले कपड़े पहनकर, उनकी निराशा-हताशा का काल समाप्त हो जाएगा।



लेकिन उन्हें पता नहीं कि वो कितनी ही झाड़-फूंक कर लें, कितना ही काला जादू कर लें, जनता का विश्वास अब उन पर दोबारा कभी नहीं बन पाएगा। pic.twitter.com/hHuTmI1YNo — BJP (@BJP4India) August 10, 2022

Continuing his tirade against the Opposition, PM Modi said there are some people in the country who are trapped in negativity and immersed in despair.

“People are not ready to trust them despite them spreading lies against the government continuously. It is in this desperation that these people are now turning to black magic,” he added.

The PM’s remarks came in reference to the nationwide protests organised by the Congress in protest against price rise, unemployment and increase in GST rates on some essentials. Several top Congress leaders, including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, donned black attires as a mark of their protest.

The BJP had earlier linked the Congress’ protests on August 5 to its “politics of appeasement” and aimed at voicing its opposition to the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Modi conducted the Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5 in 2019.

“Congress chose this day for protest and wore black clothes on Friday because they want to give a subtle message to further promote their appeasement politics. Because on this day itself, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation of Ram Janmabhoomi,” Union Home minister Amit Shah said last Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also said that Congress leaders wearing black on Ayodhya Diwas amounted to an insult to ‘Ram bhakts’. “Until now, Congress was protesting in normal attire, but today, they protested wearing black clothes. It’s an insult to Ram bhakts. The Congress chose this day as today is Ayodhya Diwas which marks the beginning of the temple construction on Ram Janmabhoomi,” Adityanath said.