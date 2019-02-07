PM’s statement in Parliament proved to be ‘jumlon ki dukaan’: Congress

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 11:42 PM

In a hard-hitting reply in the Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President's address, Modi compared the work under his "55-month" rule to the Congress' record of "55 years" in power, while making a re-election pitch in what was likely his last speech in the House before the general election.

Parliament Budget Session LivePrime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narenda Modi’s statement in Parliament proved to be a “jumlon ki dukaan” (a shop of rhetoric) and it was characterised by “false stories” and “made-up facts”.

Congress’ scathing attack came after Prime Minister Modi mocked the Opposition’s proposed grand alliance as “maha-milawat” which the country’s “healthy democracy” will reject, as he blasted the Congress for “intimidating” judiciary, targeting the Election Commission and “betraying” the nation by neglecting the armed forces. Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference, slammed Modi for his attack saying that the Prime Minister has “no right” to talk about national security as he has answers to give on issues such as the Rafale deal and loss of lives of soldiers in attacks on the border.

“You (Modi) are khota sikka (useless currency) which people have rejected and in the next 60 days, your government’s farewell is certain,” Surjewala said attacking the Prime Minister.

“Your statement was characterised by false stories, made-up facts, fake boasts and proved to be a ‘jumlon ki dukaan’. The Prime Minister has not done anything apart from talking. He should be called a “Banauti Prachar Mantri (fake propaganda minister),” he said.

In a hard-hitting reply in the Lok Sabha to the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Modi compared the work under his “55-month” rule to the Congress’ record of “55 years” in power, while making a re-election pitch in what was likely his last speech in the House before the general election.

Surjewala attacked the Modi government over economic issues as well and accused it of suppressing data on jobs, FDI and agriculture wages to hide its poor performance.

He also accused the government of trying to destroy institutions such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM’s statement in Parliament proved to be ‘jumlon ki dukaan’: Congress
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition