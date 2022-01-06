PM’s security breach: Punjab govt forms high-level probe panel, to submit report within three days; SC to hear matter tomorrow

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret after PM Modi had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse.

The Punjab government on Thursday said it has constituted a high-level committee to investigate the lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozpur on Wednesday which eventually led to the cancellation of his rally.

The committee, which has been asked to submit its report within three days, comprises Justice (Retd.) Mehtab Singh Gill, Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) and Justice Anurag Verma.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has agreed to hear the matter on Friday. Senior advocate Maninder Singh on Thursday mentiond the matter before CJI NV Ramana, demanding a probe. The top court has asked Singh to serve a copy of the petition to the Central and Punjab governments today.

Modi, who landed in Bathinda and had to take the road route to Hussainiwala in Ferozepur because of inclement weather, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to a blockade by some farmers, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a “major lapse” in his security.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret after PM Modi had to cut short his visit to the state, but asserted that there was no security lapse. The CM said the entire incident will be probed and denied any security lapse or situation of any attack.

The BJP launched an all-out attack on the Congress over the breach in PM Modi’s security in Punjab, alleging it wanted to physically harm him as repeated defeats in elections have taken the party on the path of “insanity”. Top BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president J P Nadda, lashed out at the Congress, which is in power in the state, over the incident.

Hitting out at the state government after Modi’s rally was called off and another programme disrupted as protesters blocked his route breaching the security protocol, Nadda said what is extremely worrisome is that the incident was also a big security lapse.