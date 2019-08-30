PM’s principal secretary Nripendra Mishra to step down

Nripenda Mishra (Wikipedia)

Principle sectrtary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Nripenda Mishra has decided to step down from his post after serving the prime minister’s office (PMO) for over five years. This was announced by Modi himself on Twitter.

“After serving the PMO assiduously and diligently for over five years and making an indelible contribution to India’s growth trajectory, Shri Nripendra Misra Ji will be embarking on a new phase of his life. My best wishes to him for his future endeavours”, he tweeted.

In another tweet, the PM said, “Shri Nripendra Misra is among the most outstanding officers, who has a great grasp of public policy and administration. When I was new to Delhi in 2014, he taught me a lot and his guidance remains extremely valuable.”

