‘PMNRF donated money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during UPA era’: BJP turns up the heat on Congress

JP Nadda claims PMNRF donated money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during UPA era.

A day after alleging a “secret relationship” between the Congress and the Communist Party of China, the Bharatiya Janata Party today sharpened its attack against the grand old party and claimed that the Prime Minister National Relief Fund, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation during the tenure of the UPA government. The allegation was levelled by BJP president JP Nadda on Friday through his Twitter handle. The tweet also shared screenshots of what appeared to be a list of donors and parters of the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation between 2005 and 2008.

The Rajiv Gandhi Foundation is a charitable organisation of which Sonia Gandhi is the chairperson. Former PM Manmohan Singh, senior leaders Rahul Gandhi, P Chidambaram and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are its board members.

“PMNRF, meant to help people in distress, was donating money to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation in UPA years. Who sat on the PMNRF board? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Who chairs RGF? Smt. Sonia Gandhi. Totally reprehensible, disregarding ethics, processes and not bothering about transparency,” he tweeted.

Nadda also tweeted a list of donors to Rajiv Gandhi Foundation from 2005 to 2008. He said that while the public donated money for welfare, the Congress, which was in power then, diverted the fund to run the foundation.

“People of India donated their hard-earned money to PMNRF to help their fellow citizens in need. To divert this public money into a family run foundation is not only a brazen fraud but also a big betrayal of the people of India,” he said.

Targeting the Gandhi family, he said, “One family’s hunger for wealth has cost the nation immensely. If only they had devoted their energies towards a more constructive agenda. The Congress’ Imperial Dynasty needs to apologise to the unchecked loot for self-gains!” Nadda said.

The BJP president’s charge comes a day after he alleged that the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation received USD 3,00,000 from the Communist Party of China.

Responding to the BJP’s charge, the Congress party termed it as a diversionary tactic by the government to hide its failure to check Chinese aggression along the Line of Actual Control. The saffron party should stop living in 2005, party spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said, demanding that the government must answer the questions raised by the opposition parties on the standoff between the militaries of India and China in Ladakh.

The BJP’s charge comes at a time when the Congress and its leaders have been questioning the Modi government over the Ladakh standoff and alleging that PM Narendra Modi ceded India’s territory to China in Ladakh, a charge categorically rejected by the government and PM Modi himself at the all-party meeting.

The BJP chief has been targeting the Congress party since its attack on the government, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the face-off between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on June 15.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking details of a 2008 agreement between the Congress and the Communist Party of China. The petition also seeks a probe by the NIA or CBI into the deal.