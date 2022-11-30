PMLA court refuses bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case

A Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused bail to former Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in a money laundering case linked to the activities of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his aides, reported news agency PTI.

Special judge RN Rokade rejected the bail application of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. A detailed court order is awaited.

On November 14, the court had reserved the orders on his bail plea after hearing arguments from both sides. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in February.

He is in judicial custody, and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mumbai.

The NCP leader had sought bail pleading there is no predicate offence against him to prosecute him for money laundering. However, the ED had opposed the bail stating that the case registered by NIA against Dawood and his aides is considered a predicate offence.