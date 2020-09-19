  • MORE MARKET STATS

PMLA court allows Deepak Kochhar to get treatment at private hospital

Sep 19, 2020

Deepak Kochhar is currently admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi after he tested positive for coronavirus five days ago.

ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering caseThe Enforcement Directorate arrested Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, earlier this month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

A special court in Mumbai on Saturday allowed Deepak Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, to be treated at a private hospital.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested him earlier this month under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case.

His legal team, led by Vijay Agarwal, had urged the special PMLA court here to shift him to a private hospital in Delhi or Gurugram. Kochhar has multiple health issues such as chronic high cholesterol, enlarged prostate and a history of kidney stones, his lawyers said.

The ED said in the reply that as the accused was in judicial custody, the court may pass appropriate orders.

Special judge Milind Kurtadikar on Saturday permitted Kochhar to undergo treatment either at Apollo Hospital in Delhi or Medanta Hospital in Gurugram at his own cost. But he shall not be allowed to meet any visitors, the court said, directing the ED to post security guards round the clock at the hospital at Kochhar’s expense.

After discharge from the hospital the accused should be lodged in the appropriate jail, it said.

Kochhar’s current judicial custody has been extended till October 3.

