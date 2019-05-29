PMLA case: Delhi court reserves for June 3 order on Robert Vadra’s plea to travel abroad

By:
Published: May 29, 2019 4:19:14 PM

Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

A Delhi court Wednesday reserved for June 3 its order on application of Robert Vadra, accused in a money laundering case, to travel abroad. Enforcement Directorate opposed Vadra’s plea seeking permission to travel to the UK and two other countries citing health reasons. ED said the probe is at a crucial stage. “His custodial interrogation is required and may flee.

He is facing serious charges. His medical condition is merely a pretext where laundered money is parked. The medical condition appears to be is routine medical check up,” said Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for ED. Special Judge Arvind Kumar said he would pass the order on June 3 after hearing arguments from both the parties.

The ED also told the court that Vadra was linked to alleged arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari who was in London. Vadra’s counsel, senior advocate KTS Tulsi, told the court that as per his medical report he has a small tumour in the large intestine and he wanted to take a second opinion in London.

Vadra, facing investigation in a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), was directed on April 1 not to leave the country without prior permission by a court which had granted him anticipatory bail while imposing several other conditions. Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, is facing allegations of money laundering in purchase of a property in London at 12, Bryanston Square, worth 1.9 million pounds.

