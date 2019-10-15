PMC Bank crisis: Ex-Jet Airways employee with Rs 90 lakh savings in troubled bank dies of heart attack

Sanjay Gulati, 51, lost his job with Jet Airways in April. (Photo/Twitter)

Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank news: A former employee of the now shut Jet Airways, who had savings of nearly Rs 90 lakh in the crisis-riden Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative Bank, died after suffering a heart attack soon after he attended a protest in Mumbai.

According to reports, Sanjay Gulati, a resident of Mumbai’s Oshiwara, attended a protest against PMC Bank at the Killa Court where the prime accused in the PMC Bank fraud were produced on Monday afternoon. After returning home, he asked his wife for food. Gulati, 51, suffered a heart attack while having his food. He was rushed to a hospital nearby but doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

Gulati had lost his job in April after Jet Airways stopped operations. He was disturbed since past few days as he could not take out money from his account, his relative told India Today.

The Reserve Bank of India has capped withdrawals from PMC Bank after it emerged last month that bank’s former chairman, ex-managing director along with a few others were involved in an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam.

People having an account in the troubled bank could only withdraw Rs 1000 earlier, however, the limit was raised to Rs 40,000 a couple of days ago.

Taking note of the situation, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week also directed RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to address the woes of depositors.