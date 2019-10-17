PMC Bank crisis: SC to hear today PIL seeking protection for depositors

The PIL comes in the wake of restrictions imposed by the RBI last month following the scam that has caused panic among account holders due to uncertainties over their deposits.

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a PIL seeking laying down of “comprehensive and exhaustive guideline” to save people from “disastrous consequences” and also full protection of savings of over 15 lakh depositors and 100% insurance cover to those whose money is blocked in the Rs 4,355-crore Punjab & Maharashtra Co-operative Bank (PMC Bank) scam.

A Bench led by Justice NV Ramana posted the matter for hearing on Thursday after social activist Bijon Mishra, the petitioner, sought urgent hearing on the issue.

The PIL has sought “exhaustive and comprehensive guideline” to safeguard the banking and co-operative deposits in the eventuality of emergency financial crisis where common man is financially stranded by the acts of a few “unscrupulous persons”.

Mishra wants the SC to set up a high-powered committee to look into the affairs of all co-operative banks so that a robust and transparent mechanism can be put in place to inspire confidence of public in co-operative banks.

Besides, he wants quashing of the RBI notifications restricting the limit of withdrawal of deposited amount in PMC Bank.

At the centre of the fraud is real estate firm Housing Development and Infrastructure (HDIL), which has allegedly taken a loan of over `6,500 crore from the bank.