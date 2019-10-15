PMC Bank crisis: Another account holder dies of heart attack, second death in 24 hours

In a similar incident, Sanjay Gulati, a 51-year-old man also suffered a heart attack on Monday night. (Representational image)

An account holder of the crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank suffered a heart attack on Tuesday when he was on his way to withdraw money. The deceased has been identified as Fattomal Punjabi and has an account with the PMC bank’s Mulund branch. He died of a heart attack at around 12.30 pm when he was on the way to the bank to withdraw money. He was immediately taken to nearby Gokul hospital for treatment but doctors declared “brought dead”.

In a similar incident, Sanjay Gulati, a 51-year-old man also suffered a heart attack on Monday night. The incident took place when he was having dinner with his family. Gulati, a resident of suburban Oshiwara, has a deposit of over Rs 90 lakh with the troubled PMC bank. According to locals, Gulati was under stress because of his deposit being stuck.

The Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank has been under “directions” by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since September after it emerged that the bank’s former chairman, ex-managing director along with a few others were involved in an alleged Rs 4,355 crore scam. Earlier, the withdrawal limits were capped at Rs 1,000 and later raised to Rs 10,000 and Rs 25,000.

The limits were increased to Rs 40,000 by the RBI on Monday. In a statement, the central bank said that the move will allow 77 percent of the customers to fully withdraw their deposits.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that he would seek the intervention of the central government to ease woes of account holders of scam-hit PMC bank.

“I have assured PMC bank depositors that I will go to Delhi once model code of conduct (in force for the October 21 Assembly polls) is relaxed to seek the Centre’s intervention. I will urge the Union finance minister and other officials to use all possible ways to find a solution to their problem,” PTI quoted Fadnavis as saying. The Chief Minister further added that Mumbai police’s Economic Offences Wing (EOW) had lodged a complaint and an investigation regarding the same is underway.