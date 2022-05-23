PM watching silently as BJP pits Hindus against Muslims: Mehbooba Mufti on Himanta Sarma’s ‘madrassa’ remark

Comparing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule to that of the British empire, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday questioned the silence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she claimed that the BJP was pitting Hindus against Muslims across the country.

“Muslims are being provoked to react so that these people get a chance to execute another episode like that in Gujarat or UP. The British pitted Hindus against Muslims, today BJP is doing it. PM is watching silently. His party thinks it means what they’re doing is right,” Mufti was quoted as saying to reporters by news agency ANI.

Taking potshots at the BJP-ruled states, Mufti claimed that all these states were competing against each other when it came to harassing Muslim citizens. “Attempts are being made to turn the country into Gujarat model, UP model, Assam model, MP model – whatever you want to call it. CMs are competing against each other that who can hassle Muslims the most. So, issues of temples and mosques are being raised”, Mufti added.

The former CM of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was referring to the recent cases of communal riots that ensued across the country following Ram Navami and also an apparent dig at the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s controversial statement demanding that “the word Madrasa should cease to exist”.

Addressing a media meet organised by RSS-linked weeklies Panchjanya and Organiser, Sarma said, “Madrassa, the word itself, should cease to exist. Till this madrassa will be in mind, children can never become a doctor or an engineer.”

“If you ask a child while admitting him to a madrassa…no children would agree. Children are admitted to madrassa by violating their human rights,” he further added.

There have been pleas in several courts demanding survey and access to religious places like Shahi Idgah Mosque in Mathura and the Gyanvapi Mosque in Varanasi after several Hindu petitioners claimed that the said temples were demolished to erect mosques during the Mughal era. Last week, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a London conclave, claimed that BJP has “spread kerosene over the whole country and a single spark can cause big trouble for all”.