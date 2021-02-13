PM wants to ‘hand over’ entire agriculture business to his ‘two friends’, alleges Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to "hand over" the entire agriculture business to his "two friends".
"Narendra Modi said that he is giving options but the options are: hunger, unemployment and suicide," he alleged. (File photo: IE)
Addressing farmers at Rupangarh in Rajasthan, he said 40 per cent people of the country are stakeholders of the farming business.
“It is the business of 40 per cent people, which includes farmers, small and medium businessmen, traders, labourers. Narendra Modi wants to give this entire business to his two friends. This is the objective of the farm laws,” he claimed but did not name anyone.