PM ‘very angry’ with Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “very angry” with Lt Governor Anil Baijal as he was not creating sufficient obstacles for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“I am told the Prime Minister is very angry with the present LG. The Prime Minister thinks Baijal is not creating sufficient obstacles. Because despite all the obstacles by the LG, the Delhi government is doing phenomenal work for people,” Kejriwal tweeted.

“That is the reason Jung was also removed,” he added, referring to Baijal’s predecessor Najeeb Jung who resigned as Lt Governor of Delhi in December 2016.

“My sources tell me that the Prime Minister wants LG to do everything possible to stop AAP government’s good work in education, health, water and electricity. We will not let that happen. Good work will continue. God is with us. People are with us,” Kejriwal added.

Kejriwal also said that voting for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lead to changes in names of cities and railway stations whereas voting for the AAP will help improve children’s future.

Referring to the renaming of the Mughalsarai railway station in Uttar Pradesh to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Junction, he tweeted: “If you vote for the BJP, the name of cities and stations will change. Voting for AAP will change the future of your children.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also said that future generations will benefit if the government works on changing the condition of government schools instead of names of cities.

Deendayal Upadhyay, co-founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the forerunner to the BJP, was found dead on a rail track near the Mughalsarai railway station in 1968.