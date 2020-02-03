PM should come to Parliament to clarify his position on Hegde’s remarks: Congress

By: |
Published: February 3, 2020 4:09:02 PM

"They are disparaging the national movement. If PM and the BJP government are sincere about 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi, we demand that PM comes to Parliament and clarifies his position," Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma said.

Congress senior spokesperson Anand Sharma. (PTI)

The Congress on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi must come to Parliament and clarify his position on BJP leader Anant Kumar Hegde's "objectionable" remarks on Mahatma Gandhi.

“They are desperate for elections and only to get some votes, they are inflicting deep wounds on the soul of India,” he said. The BJP, Sharma said, is practising the politics of violence and polarisation.

