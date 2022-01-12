PM security breach: Smriti Irani questions Congress over inaction when police flagged issue to state govt

The Supreme Court of India today appointed a five-member committee headed by retired SC judge Indu Malhotra to probe the security lapse.

BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani today cornered the Congress party over reports that the state government did not take any action despite officials of the Punjab police having passed on the information to higher-ups over the PM’s security breach. She also questioned the DGP for allegedly signalling a clear route when there was a threat.

“Seeing the breach in the security of the Prime Minister in Punjab, I had put some questions before the Congress leadership. A television network has brought to the nation some worrying results of those questions. Statements of Punjab Police officers on a national news channel expose the truth….This was met by an expose by a national news channel. What is extremely disconcerting is that Punjab Police officials have highlighted how they continuously engaged with the Cong govt and administration in Punjab to bring to light the threat to the security of PM and his route,” said Irani.

She further said, “The question that begets this expose that who in the Punjab Congress-led Govt continued to deliberately ignore these threats to the PM’s security.” She also asked that who in Congress sought to benefit from the breach of PM’s security.

Questioning the DGP for giving a green signal to the PM’s convoy, Irani asked the state government to reveal the name of top officials involved in the lapse. “Why did the DGP give such a message to the Prime Minister’s security team that the entire system and route is safe? Who are the top officials in the Congress government of Punjab who were not taking any steps to give security to the Prime Minister even after this alert?,” she questioned.

Other members of the committee are the Inspector General of the National Investigation Agency, Director General of Police of Chandigarh, the Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and the Additional DGP (Security) of Punjab.

While Punjab CM Channi had denied any security lapse or threat to PM Modi, state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu had termed the claim a drama. The BJP has accused Congress of deliberately compromising on the PM’s security.