Clashes broke out between supporters of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in central Kolkata on Saturday, just about 30 minutes before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally at the Brigade Parade Ground, news agency PTI reported. A police officer and a BJP leader were injured during the incident, it added.

The clash happened around 5 km away from the rally venue. BJP supporters were marching towards the Brigade Parade Ground to attend the prime minister’s meeting, which was the final event of the party’s statewide “Parivartan Yatra” ahead of the upcoming assembly elections ,PTI said

Allegations over stone pelting near minister’s house

During the violence, reports also came that stones were thrown towards the residence of West Bengal minister Shashi Panja in the Girish Park area,it said.

Eyewitnesses said that supporters from both parties allegedly threw stones at each other and shouted slogans, which increased tension in the area.

BJP leaders claimed that their supporters were attacked without any reason while they were going to attend the rally. A BJP activist told a Bengali news channel that stones and abuses were directed at them even though they had not provoked anyone.

Police officer and BJP leader injured

The BJP also said that several vehicles were damaged during the clash and that party leader Tamaghno Ghosh was injured. Police sources said that the officer-in-charge of Bowbazar Police Station, Bappaditya Naskar, was also injured while trying to control the situation.

On the other hand, TMC workers claimed that BJP supporters attacked the house of minister Shashi Panja while moving towards the Brigade rally. However, the BJP denied the allegation and said that TMC activists had thrown stones at their supporters when they passed through the area.

Some BJP leaders also alleged that the police did not act immediately when the situation started getting worse.

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Later, a large number of police personnel reached the spot and brought the situation under control by separating the groups involved in the clash.Due to the tension, many shopkeepers in the area quickly closed their shops as a precaution.