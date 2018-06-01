PM Narendra Modi’s three-nation tour: This is what Malaysia wants to learn from India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Malaysian counterpart on May 31. The two nations discussed the avenues and ways to boost economic, cultural bondings between the two countries.(ANI)

A day after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Bin Mohamad has said that Malaysia wants to learn the way Indian schools teach their students. He also said the discussion with Modi was good and there is more potential for trade. “We had a very good discussion on how India and Malaysia can work together in many fields. There is more room for trade than before. The way they teach in their schools is something we want to learn about,” news agency ANI quoted Mahathir as saying.

Mahathir became the Prime Minister of Malaysia on May 10 and this was Modi’s first meeting with the veteran leader. Modi last visited Malaysia in 2015. Before leaving for the three-nation tour, Modi said that he will make a brief halt in Malaysia to congratulate the new Malaysian leadership.

Prime Minister is on a visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Malaysian counterpart on May 31. The two nations discussed the avenues and ways to boost economic, cultural bondings between the two countries. Modi is among the first world leaders to meet Mahathir, who recently became the world’s oldest elected leader when his opposition coalition scored a stunning victory over the Barisan National coalition. Barisan was ruling Malaysia since 1957.

The two countries have historically had close ties and India is Malaysia’s largest trading partner in South Asia with a turnover of USD 15.44 billion in 2017, as per government data. Malaysia is India’s strategic partner and has been accorded priority in the Indian government’s Act East policy.

Modi arrived here on the second leg of his tour. “Glad to have met Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad. I thank him for the warm welcome. We had productive discussions on further cementing India-Malaysia ties,” Modi tweeted after meeting the 92-year Mahathir.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that Modi and Mahathir had a productive exchange of views on strengthening the strategic partnership.