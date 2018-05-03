​​​
  3. PM Narendra Modi’s Lingaraj temple pic becomes the most popular one shared by a leader

PM Narendra Modi’s Lingaraj temple pic becomes the most popular one shared by a leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photograph clicked at the 11th century Lingaraj Temple here in 2017 has emerged as the "most popular photo" shared by a leader for the year, according to PIB.

By: | Bhubaneswar | Updated: May 3, 2018 8:43 PM
Narendra Modi, narendra modi, Narendra Modi lingaraj temple pic, modi viral lingaraj temple pic, Bhubaneswar,  Lingaraj Temple, PIB The magnificence of the Temple and Temple Complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind,” the PM had written while posting the photo on social media. (Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photograph clicked at the 11th century Lingaraj Temple here in 2017 has emerged as the “most popular photo” shared by a leader for the year, according to PIB. “Prayed at the Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar. The magnificence of the Temple and Temple Complex leaves a lasting impression on the mind,” the PM had written while posting the photo on social media.

He had visited the temple during BJP”s two-day national executive meet here in April last year.

(More details are awaited.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top