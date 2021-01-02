  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi’s high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians: BJP president Nadda

By: |
January 2, 2021 1:59 PM

According to Morning Consult's survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel's approval rating was 24 per cent while it was in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.

pm modi morning consult survey approval ratingPM Modi's approval rating is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks. (File image)

Noting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s approval rating is the highest among world leaders in a survey conducted by a US data firm, BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday said this is a testimony to his able leadership and a matter of pride for all Indians.

American firm Morning Consult, which regularly tracks approval ratings of world leaders, said over 75 per cent people approve of Modi while 20 per cent disapprove, putting his net approval rating at 55 per cent.

Related News

This is higher than any other world leader the firm tracks.

Referring to the survey, Nadda tweeted that Modi has yet again emerged as the most popular head of government for his efficient handling of various issues and management of the COVID-19 crisis.

“PM @narendramodi ji’s popularity not only rises unabated across all demographic groups & geographic regions of the country and he also gets a thumbs up globally for his dedication to his country. PM Modi ranks Number 1 among all global leaders in this (these) challenging times,” he said.

Ever since the Modi-led government came to power, people’s trust in the government and the faith that the nation is progressing in the right direction have risen drastically, he added.

“This rating is testimony of his able leadership and hard work and is a thing of pride for all Indians,” Nadda said.

According to Morning Consult’s survey, German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s approval rating was 24 per cent while it was in the negative for UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson as more people disapprove of his work than those who approve.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

JP NaddaNarendra Modi
  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi’s high approval rating a matter of pride for all Indians BJP president Nadda
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Former home minister Buta Singh passes away
2No bar on granting anticipatory bail for offence committed under 2019 law on triple talaq: SC
3Noida 2020: Biggest airport, film city and new police system