PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: How India greeted its prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 68 on Monday. The prime minister is scheduled to celebrate the special occasion in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi where he will interact with school children. Modi will interact with the children of a primary school run by an NPO called Room to Read and students of the Kashi Vidyapeeth. A number of public figures including President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP chief Amit Shah wished PM Modi.

President Ram Nath Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind took to Twitter to greet the prime minister. He tweeted: “Birthday greetings to our Prime Minister @narendramodi. Wish him a long life and many years of dedicated service to the people of the country.”

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

VP Venkaiah Naidu, who is currently visiting Malta, called up Modi to wish him on his birthday. “Warm Birthday wishes to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. India is making rapid strides under his visionary leadership and taking its rightful place in the comity of nations. May he be blessed with long and healthy life,” said Naidu’s Twitter handle.

Amit Shah, BJP President

BJP chief Amit Shah said India under Narendra Modi has become synonymous with development. Shah added that Modi infused energy into every section of society like never before. India has a government under Modi, which is committed to the development of the poor, farmers and every section of society, Shah said. “Happy Birthday to our PM, Narendra Modi ji! Wishing him good health and happiness always,” he said on Twitter. Shah also wrote an article in the opinion pages of English daily The Times of India where he praised Modi’s efforts in Nation building.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar tweeted a video message and called PM Modi a man with a vision. “Wishing the man with a vision, our Honorable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Today I’d like to extend my heartfelt gratitude for supporting causes that are close to my heart. Thank you and wishing you a great year ahead ????????” Kumar tweeted.

Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted a picture of PM Narendra Modi. “Many Happy Returns of the day Narendra bhai Modi. God Bless!” he captioned the picture.