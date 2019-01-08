PM Narendra Modi wishes Rakesh Roshan good health after cancer diagnosis

Hrithik replied to PM Modi’s tweet, informing that the surgery of his 69-year-old father went well.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday said filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, diagnosed with early stage throat cancer, will face the “challenge” with “utmost courage”. Actor Hrithik Roshan made the revelation on social media Tuesday that his father Rakesh Roshan has been diagnosed with “early stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat” and that the veteran filmmaker-actor is set to undergo surgery.

Calling Rakesh Roshan a “fighter”, Modi hoped that the filmmaker recovers soon. “Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage,” the prime minister said in a tweet. Hrithik replied to PM Modi’s tweet, informing that the surgery of his 69-year-old father went well.

Dear Hrithik, praying for the good health of Shri Rakesh Roshan Ji. He is a fighter and I am sure he will face this challenge with utmost courage. @RakeshRoshan_N https://t.co/Z0IaYSS4A4 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 8, 2019

“Thank you Sir for your concern and good wishes. I am very happy to inform that according to the doctors his surgery has gone off well,” Hrithik said.