  • MORE MARKET STATS

PM Narendra Modi wishes people on Nuakhai, lauds farmers

By: |
Published: August 23, 2020 9:43 AM

"May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!" the prime minister tweeted.

He lauded farmers, saying it is due to their efforts that our nation is fed.He lauded farmers, saying it is due to their efforts that our nation is fed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on the occasion of Nuakhai, a harvest festival celebrated in parts of the country, especially Odisha.

He lauded farmers, saying it is due to their efforts that our nation is fed.

Related News

“The special occasion of Nuakhai is about celebrating the hardwork of our farmers. It is due to their efforts that our nation is fed.”

“May this auspicious day bring prosperity and good health for everyone. Nuakhai Juhar!” the prime minister tweeted.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi wishes people on Nuakhai lauds farmers
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1400 families evacuated in West Bengal’s Howrah district
2Delhi riots: Court directs police to probe role of lawyer accused of forging documents
3Amid leadership debate, Congress Working Committee to meet on Monday