PM Narendra Modi wishes nation on Eid al-Adha

PM Narendra Modi

Greeting people on Eid al-Adha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hoped that the festival will further the spirit of peace and happiness in the society.

Eid al-Adha, also called the festival of sacrifice, is being celebrated on Monday. “My best wishes on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. I hope it furthers the spirit of peace and happiness in our society. Eid Mubarak!,” the prime minister wrote on Twitter.