PM Narendra Modi welcomes Sheikh Hasina’s victory in Bangladesh Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the first leader to call Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh earlier this morning to convey his congratulations on the decisive results of the Parliamentary elections in that country. According to an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), “The Prime Minister expressed confidence that the partnership between India and Bangladesh will continue to flourish under her far-sighted leadership.”

Modi also reiterated the priority India attaches to Bangladesh as a neighbour, a close partner for regional development, security and cooperation, and a central pillar in India’s “Neighbourhood First” policy.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League (AL)-led coalition won a massive 288 seats, while the main opposition alliance dominated by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secured just six. In all elections were held for 300 seats in the 350-member parliament or Jatiya Sangshad, and another 50 seats are reserved for women.

According to MEA, Prime Minister Hasina thanked Prime Minister Modi or being the first leader to call her to convey congratulations. She also thanked India for their consistent and generous support which has benefited Bangladesh’s development and appreciated PM’s reiteration of this commitment.

Sharing his views with FE Online on the successful elections in the neighbouring country, Gautam Lahiri, a senior journalist and an expert on Bangladesh said, “This is a very positive vote. For the first time, the elections were held under an incumbent government where all political parties participated. This is also the political victory of Prime Minister Hasina.”

According to Lahiri, who has was in Dhaka recently, “The role of the army was neutral, unlike our other neighbours. The country has made huge economic progress which has created a very positive atmosphere and there is growing aspiration amongst the youth of that country.”

“Politically she converted the election as second liberation struggle as opposition gave the nomination to banned Jamaat e Islami in their symbol. The Jamaat e Islami considered to be pro-Pakistan, had openly campaigned. ”

India, Nepal and groupings including SAARC and OIC had sent in their observers for the Parliamentary elections in Bangladesh to ensure that the voters exercised their voting rights.

At least 18 people were killed during clashes and violent incidents through the polls, held between 8 am to 4 pm in 299 constituencies on Sunday. There are reports of about 15 people killed on polling day violence from different parts of that country.

Among them, 8 were from AL, 2 BNP, 1 Jaatiya Party, 1 Ansar (Home Guard), the other three who died were not identified so far. The deaths are less than those in previous elections (21 in 2014 and 2008; and 52 in 2001).

During the polling, about 50 BNP candidates and all Jamaat candidates announced withdrawal from the polls. This was more a technical announcement without affecting the poll process. Despite this, more than 230 opposition candidates were in the fray until the end of the polling process.