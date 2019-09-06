When PM Modi refused sofa and opted for chair during photo session in Vladivostok | WATCH VIDEO

PM Modi returned to New Delhi from Vladivostok on Friday morning. (Photo/PIB)

PM Modi in Vladivostok: When Prime Minister Narendra Modi entered a hall to participate in a photo session during his tour of Vladivostok, Russia, he was directed towards a big white sofa for a seat. However, PM Modi surprised everyone present there asking the sofa to be removed. PM Modi opted for a chair instead.

In a video shared on social media by Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, PM Modi is seen asking the organisers to remove the sofa kept for him and replace it with a chair. After the arrangement was made, PM Modi went ahead with the photo session.

“PM Narendra Modi’s simplicity was witnessed once again today when he opted to sit on a chair like others and removed the special sitting arrangement made for him,” Goyal said in his tweet along with the video of the incident.

The video was shared widely on the social media where netizens praised PM Modi for his simplicity.

PM Modi returned to New Delhi on Friday morning after completing his two-day tour to Vladivostok where he attended the fifth Eastern Economic Forum. He also met Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 20th India-Russia annual bilateral summit.

During his tour, India also announced 1 billion dollar credit line for Russia’s resource rich Far East.

“India’s connection to Russia’s Far East goes back a long way. India was the first country to open a consulate in Vladivostok. I am confident that this step will give new impetus to the development of economic diplomacy and growth of ties between the regions of our friently states,” PM Modi said addressing the plenary session of the 5th Eastern Economic Forum.