PM Modi video conference LIVE: Prime Minister to interact with over 1 crore BJP workers today

By: | Updated:Feb 28, 2019 9:29 am

Modi video conference LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP workers on Thursday via NaMo app.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP workers spread across 15,000 locations in the country on Thursday via NaMo app. According to a tweet by the BJP, the interaction will be the world’s largest video conference. It is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

The video conference comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister is expected to speak to party workers over a host of political issues as the BJP gears up for the mega elections scheduled to be held in April-May later this year.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah said that people can send their questions through the NaMo app or using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot on social media.

09:13 (IST)28 Feb 2019
PM Modi's video conference to start at 12noon

The event will start ar 12. Party workers from nearly 15,000 locations are likly to speak to PM Modi directly.

The event also comes in the midst of of a stalemate in the ongoing conflict between India and Pakistan after one of the IAF pilots went missing in action. Pakistan has claimed that he is in their custody. The Prime Minister may touch upon the issue during his interaction with party workers. Just like 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is once again banking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. The BJP is hopeful of retaining power and again form a majority government. The opposition parties, on the other hand, are flexing muscles to bury their differences and form a grand alliance to take on the BJP in the polls.
