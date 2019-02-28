PM Modi video conference LIVE: Prime Minister to interact with over 1 crore BJP workers today

PM Modi video conference today: Prime Minister to interact with over one crore BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with over 1 crore BJP workers spread across 15,000 locations in the country on Thursday via NaMo app. According to a tweet by the BJP, the interaction will be the world’s largest video conference. It is scheduled to begin at 12 noon.

The video conference comes just a few months ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister is expected to speak to party workers over a host of political issues as the BJP gears up for the mega elections scheduled to be held in April-May later this year.

Meanwhile, BJP president Amit Shah said that people can send their questions through the NaMo app or using the hashtag #MeraBoothSabseMazboot on social media.