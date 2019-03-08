Narendra Modi in Kanpur today LIVE Updates: PM addresses mega rally, says attempts being made to downplay Army’s valour

Modi in Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour of Uttar Pradesh today, reached Kanpur from Varanasi where his visit concluded today morning. PM Modi launched a number of projects in Kanpur and also delivered keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Addressing a mega rally, he praised the Yogi Adityanath government saying it has worked hard for the people since coming to power. The projects inaugurated the PM include a power project at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore. He added that after the project comes into being it will also help in reducing pollution.
The Prime Minister’s schedule saw him visit Varanasi today where he laid the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and other projects. After his Kanpur visit, Modi will head to Ghaziabad where another slew of projects are to be inaugurated. Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The 50-feet wide corridor will provide direct access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Lord Shiv from ghats of river Ganga. Touted as the Prime Minister’s dream project, the corridor is expected to be ready for pilgrims by 2020. Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government, its officials and locals for making the corridor a reality.
In his address, PM Modi also blamed non-cooperation by the previous Samajwadi Party government delayed projects in Varanasi.
“In the first three years there was non-cooperation of the state government. The developmental projects here took pace after you (people of Uttar Pradesh) made Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister. Had there been cooperation earlier, we would have launched the project instead of laying the foundation,” he said.
About the beautification project, Modi said, “This is “mukti (freedom) for Kashi Vishwanath Dham” which was surrounded with encroachment. For the first time, we acquired nearby buildings, removed encroachments after which 40 ancient temples came to the fore. Many of them were encroached, kitchens were set up and people were living there.”
"Unfortunately, attempts are being made to downplay our Army's valour. Can we forgive those who give statements which please Pakistan? Whole world is putting pressure on Pakistan but statements from some ppl in country are helping Pakistan," says PM Modi in Kanpur.
Slamming the Opposition, the prime minister said, " Today, Pakistan has a huge pressure from across the globe. Why some people are give statements in support of the neighbouring country? Dont't forget based on your comments, Pakistan is trying to misguide other countries."
" The governments thatonly promised have all gone, now is the government that delivers what it says, asserts PM Modi in Kanpur and asserted, "Modi hai to mumkin hai"
The project that cost Rs 6,000 crore will begin today, said PM. Modi also said that through Sauvagya Yojna, close to 1.5 lakh houses will receive electricity, which will also help to develop daily lives of people.
Addressing the rally, PM said Kanpur is the city of industries, which also need proper electricity. Praising state government he said the way it worked for the development of power connection in Kanpur, peole no more face problems thay earlier had to suffer.
PM Modi begins addressing a massive rally in Kanpur. Before that he handed of house keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. He also launched a number of other projects.
In a tweet, PM Modi noted that among the notable aspects of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple project is that Maa Ganga’s Darshan from Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be possible.
PM Modi said that today, daughters in our country are flying fighter jet planes and also circumnavigating the globe.
Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government, its officials and locals for making the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor a reality. PM Modi aid that as a local MP, he is thankful to people who vacated the place to allow the government move ahead with its project.
The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is touted to be the dream project of PM Modi. It is expected to be completed by next year. The 50-feet-wide Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will provide direct access to the world-famous Lord Shiva shrine on the western bank of Ganga in Varanasi. The city is regarded as one of the most important places of worship among Hindus. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state assumes significane as it comes just ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections schedule. The Prime Minister will make a last attempt to woo the people of Uttar Pradesh by inaugurating several development projects ahead of the general elections.