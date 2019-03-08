  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Narendra Modi in Kanpur today LIVE Updates: PM addresses mega rally, says attempts being made to downplay Army’s valour

Narendra Modi in Kanpur today LIVE Updates: PM addresses mega rally, says attempts being made to downplay Army’s valour

By: | Updated:Mar 08, 2019 3:52 pm

PM Modi Varanasi LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for his dream project - Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi.

pm modi, pm narendra modiPM Modi in Kanpur today. (Photo: Twitter/BJP Live)

Modi in Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour of Uttar Pradesh today, reached Kanpur from Varanasi where his visit concluded today morning. PM Modi launched a number of projects in Kanpur and also delivered keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Addressing a mega rally, he praised the Yogi Adityanath government saying it has worked hard for the people since coming to power. The projects inaugurated the PM include a power project at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore. He added that after the project comes into being it will also help in reducing pollution.

The Prime Minister’s schedule saw him visit Varanasi today where he laid the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and other projects. After his Kanpur visit, Modi will head to Ghaziabad where another slew of projects are to be inaugurated. Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The 50-feet wide corridor will provide direct access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Lord Shiv from ghats of river Ganga. Touted as the Prime Minister’s dream project, the corridor is expected to be ready for pilgrims by 2020. Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government, its officials and locals for making the corridor a reality.

In his address, PM Modi also blamed non-cooperation by the previous Samajwadi Party government delayed projects in Varanasi.

“In the first three years there was non-cooperation of the state government. The developmental projects here took pace after you (people of Uttar Pradesh) made Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister. Had there been cooperation earlier, we would have launched the project instead of laying the foundation,” he said.

About the beautification project, Modi said, “This is “mukti (freedom) for Kashi Vishwanath Dham” which was surrounded with encroachment. For the first time, we acquired nearby buildings, removed encroachments after which 40 ancient temples came to the fore. Many of them were encroached, kitchens were set up and people were living there.”

 

Live Blog

15:46 (IST)08 Mar 2019
Attempts being made to downplay Army's valour: PM Modi

"Unfortunately, attempts are being made to downplay our Army's valour. Can we forgive those who give statements which please Pakistan? Whole world is putting pressure on Pakistan but statements from some ppl in country are helping Pakistan," says PM Modi in Kanpur.

15:44 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi slams Opposition

Slamming the Opposition, the prime minister said, " Today, Pakistan has a huge pressure from across the globe. Why some people are give statements in support of the neighbouring country? Dont't forget based on your comments, Pakistan is trying to misguide other countries."

15:41 (IST)08 Mar 2019
Stay assured that every family will get houses by 2022: PM

" The governments thatonly promised have all gone, now is the government that delivers what it says, asserts PM Modi in Kanpur and asserted, "Modi hai to mumkin hai"

15:32 (IST)08 Mar 2019
Sauvagya Yojna will benefit people of Kanpur: PM

The project that cost Rs 6,000 crore will begin today, said PM. Modi also said that through Sauvagya Yojna, close to 1.5 lakh houses will receive electricity, which will also help to develop daily lives of people.

15:28 (IST)08 Mar 2019
Kanpur is city of Industries: PM

Addressing the rally, PM said Kanpur is the city of industries, which also need proper electricity. Praising state government he said the way it worked for the development of power connection in Kanpur, peole no more face problems thay earlier had to suffer.

15:08 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi addresses rally in Kanpur

PM Modi begins addressing a massive rally in Kanpur. Before that he handed of house keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. He also launched a number of other projects. 

ANI Photo
14:54 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi in Kanpur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a number of projects in Kanpur.  The PM is on a visit to Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad today. He claimed in Varanasi that that "non-cooperation" by the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh was responsible for the delay in start of a beautification project in his Lok Sabha constituency.

14:46 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi to launch number of projects in Kanpur

Prime minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of projects in Kanpur shortly. Earlier today he was in Varanasi,  where he laid foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath corridor. The project is expected to finish in 2022.

13:11 (IST)08 Mar 2019
Ganga’s darshan from Kashi Vishwanath Temple to become possible: Modi

In a tweet, PM Modi noted that among the notable aspects of the Kashi Vishwanath Temple project is that Maa Ganga’s Darshan from Kashi Vishwanath Temple will be possible.

12:51 (IST)08 Mar 2019
'Non-cooperation' by SP govt delayed beautification project: PM Modi

In his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also claimed that non-cooperation by the previous Samajwadi Party government in Uttar Pradesh was responsible for the delay in start of a beautification project in his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi. "In the first three years there was non-cooperation of the state government. The developmental projects here took pace after you (people of Uttar Pradesh) made Yogi Adityanath the chief minister," he said."Had there been cooperation earlier, we would have launched the project instead of laying the foundation," he said.

12:49 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple at Varanasi.

12:48 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi speaks in Varanasi

PM Modi said that today, daughters in our country are flying fighter jet planes and also circumnavigating the globe.

09:51 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi thanks UP govt, locals for making corridor a reality

Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government, its officials and locals for making the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor a reality. PM Modi aid that as a local MP, he is thankful to people who vacated the place to allow the government move ahead with its project.

09:35 (IST)08 Mar 2019
About Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is touted to be the dream project of PM Modi. It is expected to be completed by next year. The 50-feet-wide Kashi Vishwanath Corridor will provide direct access to the world-famous Lord Shiva shrine on the western bank of Ganga in Varanasi. The city is regarded as one of the most important places of worship among Hindus. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

09:33 (IST)08 Mar 2019
Modi in Varanasi: PM lays foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. Uttar Pradesh Govenror Ram Naik and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present on the occasion.

09:26 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi reaches Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. He will lay the foundation stone for Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. The visit comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

08:53 (IST)08 Mar 2019
PM Modi to visit Uttar Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state assumes significane as it comes just ahead of the announcement of Lok Sabha elections schedule. The Prime Minister will make a last attempt to woo the people of Uttar Pradesh by inaugurating several development projects ahead of the general elections.

Modi in Varanasi, Kanpur PM Narendra Modi to visit Varanasi, Kanpur today (File Pic)Uttar Pradesh is a politically very important state. It is also the most populous state in the country with over 20 crore population. The state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and thus political parties see it through the prism of numbers. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP along with its partners won 73 seats, helping to go past the magic number on its own. The Congress won just two seats while Samajwadi Party bagged five seats. The BSP drew a vacant. When the Assembly polls were held in the state in 2017, the BJP once again outnumbered all the other political parties -- Congress, BSP and SP, and stormed to power with a brute majority. In the run-up to the general elections, the BJP is once again banking extensively on the popularity of PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath. The party is expecting to repeat its 2014 show in the state once again.
Switch to Hindi Edition