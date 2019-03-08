Narendra Modi in Kanpur today LIVE Updates: PM addresses mega rally, says attempts being made to downplay Army’s valour

PM Modi in Kanpur today. (Photo: Twitter/BJP Live)

Modi in Kanpur, Varanasi, Ghaziabad LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour of Uttar Pradesh today, reached Kanpur from Varanasi where his visit concluded today morning. PM Modi launched a number of projects in Kanpur and also delivered keys to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna. Addressing a mega rally, he praised the Yogi Adityanath government saying it has worked hard for the people since coming to power. The projects inaugurated the PM include a power project at the cost of Rs 6,000 crore. He added that after the project comes into being it will also help in reducing pollution.

The Prime Minister’s schedule saw him visit Varanasi today where he laid the foundation stone of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and other projects. After his Kanpur visit, Modi will head to Ghaziabad where another slew of projects are to be inaugurated. Earlier in the day, he laid the foundation stone for the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi. The 50-feet wide corridor will provide direct access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple of Lord Shiv from ghats of river Ganga. Touted as the Prime Minister’s dream project, the corridor is expected to be ready for pilgrims by 2020. Speaking on the occasion, PM Narendra Modi thanked the Uttar Pradesh government, its officials and locals for making the corridor a reality.

In his address, PM Modi also blamed non-cooperation by the previous Samajwadi Party government delayed projects in Varanasi.

“In the first three years there was non-cooperation of the state government. The developmental projects here took pace after you (people of Uttar Pradesh) made Yogi Adityanath the Chief Minister. Had there been cooperation earlier, we would have launched the project instead of laying the foundation,” he said.

About the beautification project, Modi said, “This is “mukti (freedom) for Kashi Vishwanath Dham” which was surrounded with encroachment. For the first time, we acquired nearby buildings, removed encroachments after which 40 ancient temples came to the fore. Many of them were encroached, kitchens were set up and people were living there.”