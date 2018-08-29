PM Narendra Modi urges people not to ‘spread dirt’ through social media

He lamented that a quarrel between two families in a ‘mohalla’ becomes a national news nowadays.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged people not to use social media to “spread dirt”, saying the issue was not about any ideology but it simply does not behove a decent society.

In a video interaction with Bharatiya Janata Party workers and volunteers from Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi stressed on the need to create an atmosphere of positive news about the country and share information that strengthens the society.

He lamented that a quarrel between two families in a ‘mohalla’ becomes a national news nowadays.

Replying to a question, he said, “People at times overstep the bounds of decorum. They hear or see something false and forward it. They don’t notice that how much damage they are doing to society. Some people use such words that do not behove any decent society. They say or write anything about women.”

He then continued, saying that the issue is not about any political party or ideology.

“It is about 125 crore Indians… and everybody should train themselves to never spread dirt through social media,” the prime minister said.

The ‘Swachhta Abhiyan’ or cleanliness drive is not just about sanitation but also about mental purity, he said, asking people to share good things around them on social media.

Use of foul language or abuses on social media has often divided opinions among political parties with BJP’s rivals accusing its supporters or those aligned to right wing ideology of using invectives against those they do not like.

The BJP has always rejected the charge and its supporters have argued that they are often a target of abuses by their rivals.

Describing voting as the greatest right of a citizen, the prime minister stressed on the need of campaign for error-free voter lists and to ensure voting for all.

In the interaction with party workers, he called for sharing videos highlighting the “changing face of India”, saying the country is now witnessing “historic and unprecedented” progress.

Modi said every village in India now has electricity, schools and toilets while the country has become the largest manufacturer of mobile phones.

It has also become the fastest growing economy and aviation market with more people flying than travelling in AC trains.

“These developments will fill every Indian with pride,” he said.

Speaking about the development work carried out by his government in Varanasi, Modi said change is visible from roads to railways station to its airport and that it is committed to the holy city’s progress.

He asked locals to work to ensure that people of Indian origin visiting Varanasi during the ‘Pravasi Bharatiya Divas’, from January 21-23 next year, witness the best of the country’s culture.

He also urged them to participate in cleanliness drives during the ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ (cleanliness is service) campaign from September 15 to October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Modi said the BHU Hospital is being developed at the level of AIIMS and will be established as one of the topmost hospital in the country.

Talking about steps being taken by his government to make the region a health hub, he also referred to ‘Ayushman Bharat’, a health insurance scheme that aims to provide cover to over 10 crore families.

About 50 per cent of India’s population will be covered under the health insurance scheme. It will help the lower and middle strata