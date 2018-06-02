PM Narendra Modi unveils Mahatma Gandhi plaque at Clifford Pier in Singapore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the plaque, marking the immersion site of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled the plaque, marking the immersion site of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes at Clifford Pier in Singapore. Singapore’s former Prime Minister and Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong was also present at the event. The Prime Minister will then hold a meeting with US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis. Next, Prime Minister Modi will visit the National Orchid Garden, located within the Singapore Botanic Gardens. It is the only tropical garden to be listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

The Prime Minister will also pay a visit to Chulia Mosque, one of the oldest mosques of Singapore, located in Chinatown. Chulia Mosque has been the country’s national monument since 1974. Prime Minister Modi will visit the Sri Mariamman Temple, which is located nearby to the Chulia Mosque and is the oldest Hindu temple in Singapore. He will next visit the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum, also located in Chinatown. The temple gets its name from what the Buddhists regard as the left canine tooth of Lord Buddha, which was recovered from his funeral pyre in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh, according to visitsingapore.com.

After this, the Prime Minister will visit the Indian Heritage Centre, situated in Little India. Lastly, Prime Minister Modi will visit the Changi Naval Base, where he will see the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Satpura and interact with officers and sailors of the Indian Navy and Royal Singapore Navy. After these engagements, he will emplane for New Delhi, concluding his five-day, three-nation visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.