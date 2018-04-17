PM Narendra Modi undermining Delhi education system, says Manish Sisodia

The BJP-led government, Sisodia said, targeted his advisor Atisi Marlena through the order as she played a vital role in improving the education system. (IE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to “undermine” Delhi’s education system, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said today after the Union Home Ministry cancelled the appointment of nine advisors. The BJP-led government, Sisodia said, targeted his advisor Atisi Marlena through the order as she played a vital role in improving the education system. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to undermine Delhi’s education system, that is why this order has been issued today,” Sisodia said at a press conference. Of the nine advisors, only four are currently working with the Delhi government.

The Delhi government today cancelled the appointment of nine advisors after the Union Home Ministry said the posts were “not sanctioned”. According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the ministry wrote in its letter that the posts are not in the list of posts approved for ministers and the chief minister.

“No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis,” the order stated. Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister) and Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).