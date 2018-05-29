PM Narendra Modi, Ujjawala Yojana and Munshi Premchand: Here’s what links them together

During the interaction, Modi said 10 crore LPG connections have been given in the last four years as compared to 13 crore in six decades since independence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a curious mention of Munshi Premchand’s celebrated short-story ‘Idgah’. The prime minister, who was interacting with some women beneficiaries who received free cooking gas connection under the Ujjwala Yojana, revealed that Hamid, a character from Idgah, inspired him to launch the flagship welfare scheme aimed at increasing LPG coverage among the poor.

“The story is about young Hamid, who does not buy sweets or gifts during Id but buys a ‘Chimta’ so that his grandmother does not burn her hands while cooking. This continues to inspire me. If Hamid can do it, then why not the prime minister,” Modi said. The prime minister said that his government had decided to expand the scheme to cover eight crore instead of earlier five crore families.

The prime minister said his government has distributed 10 crore LPG connections in four years. He claimed four crore out of the 10 crore connections so far were allocated free to poor women, of which, 45 per cent beneficiaries have been Dalits and tribals. This, the PM said, has resulted in a “big social transformation”.

The prime minister also took a swipe at previous regimes saying when he was young, the rich and influential people would get the LPG and tell the poor that it was unsafe to have a gas connection at home. “When we would ask them why do they have it in their homes, they were silent,” he said.

One of Narendra Modi government’s flagship programmes, the Ujjwala scheme was rolled out in May 2016 to provide in three years as many as 5 crore free LPG connections to women from extremely poor households. The scheme also aims to reduce the use of polluting fuels such as wood and dried cow dung.