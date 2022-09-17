PM Modi turns 72: Here’s how he is celebrating the day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will celebrate his 72nd birthday today. Wishes are pouring in for the PM from leaders across India, including Opposition leaders, to those abroad, including Russian President Vladimir Putin.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday extended her greetings, and in a tweet she wrote, “I wish that the nation-building campaign being carried out by you with hard work, dedication and creativity continues to progress under your leadership. I wish that God will bless you with good health and long life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also wished the PM.

“He is the most beloved leader of the country and an inspiration for all of us. I wish him good health and a long life. PM Modi has shown that it is possible to complete impossible tasks with his India-first thinking and determination for the welfare of the poor,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Modi, India’s 15th prime minister, was born on September 17, 1950 at Vadnagar in Gujarat. He took oath as prime minister of the country for the first time in May 26, 2014, and his second consecutive term as prime minister began on May 30, 2019.

He is the first-ever prime minister to be born after Independence, and has been the longest serving chief minister of Gujarat from October 2001 to May 2014.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, also extended their birthday wishes for the PM.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wished for the PM “good health and long life”.

“May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens and bring them the light of progress, development and social harmony instead,” the Thiruvananthapuram MP wrote in a tweet.

Wishing our ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ Shri ⁦@narendramodi⁩ ji a very happy birthday, good health & long life. May he work to remove the darkness enveloping so many of our fellow citizens & bring them the light of progress, development & social harmony instead. pic.twitter.com/3vaYXtGcu7 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 17, 2022

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra also tweeted, “Happy birthday to our Honourable Prime Minister – may he look out for our rapidly extinguishing constitutional protections much the same way as he does for extinct cheetahs.”

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling Modi his “dear friend”, said he is aware that the Indian PM is “about to celebrate” his birthday tomorrow.

“As per Russian tradition, we never offer congratulations in advance, so I cannot do that right now. But I would like you to know that we know about, and we wish you all the best, we wish all the best to friendly Indian nation, and we wish prosperity to India,” Putin told Modi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16.

#WATCH | My dear friend, tomorrow you are about to celebrate your birthday…,says Russian President Vladimir Putin to PM Modi ahead of his birthday



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/93JWy2H43S — ANI (@ANI) September 16, 2022

Several events have been lined up on the occasion of PM Modi’s birthday.

He will visit the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh and release the cheetahs, which were declared extinct from India in 1952, that are being brought from Namibia in Africa.

He will then participate in Self-Help Group (SHG) sammelan in Sheopur district of MP. Women from the SHGs and members/community resource persons that are being promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) will be present at the event.

He is also scheduled to attend the first-ever convocation of students from ITIs on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, and in evening he will launch the National Logistics Policy (NLP) which aims to reduce logistics costs to eight percent of the GDP.