PM Narendra Modi trumps Rahul in wins from segments where they held rallies

The Congress won Damoh seat after a gap of 30 years. It also won in Deori, Barghat and Kukshi constituencies.

BJP may have lost Madhya Pradesh but its star campaigner Prime Minister Narendra Modi fared better than Congress president Rahul Gandhi in getting more candidates elected from constituencies where they addressed poll rallies. BJP candidates won in six of the 10 constituencies where Modi addressed rallies in the last leg of campaigning, while Congress emerged victorious in four of the 10 seats where Gandhi campaigned during the same period. Modi addressed 10 public meetings in Vidisha, Jabalpur Cantonment, Mandsaur, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Jhabua, Chhindwara, Indore-3, Jaitpur in Shahdol and Gwalior East constituencies for the November 28 elections.

The BJP won six seats: Jabalpur Cantonment, Rewa, Jhabua, Jaitpur, Indore3, and also Mandsaur, where farmers had clashed with police in June 2017. Six farmers had died and the Congress had launched a massive campaign against the BJP government. Gandhi addressed meetings in Bhojpur in Raisen district, Budhni in Sehore district, Ganj Basoda in Vidisha district, Naryaoli in Sagar district, Damoh, Tikamgarh, Deori in Sagar district, Barghat in Seoni district, Mandla and Kukshi assembly constituency in Dhar district. The Congress won Damoh seat after a gap of 30 years. It also won in Deori, Barghat and Kukshi constituencies.

The Congress Wednesday emerged as the single largest party in the state by winning 114 seats, two short of a simple majority in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP, which ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats. However, it was ahead of the Congress in the vote share by a slender margin, bagging 41 per cent of the votes polled, while the Congress got 40.9 per cent.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged two seats, the Samajwadi Party (SP) got one and independents got four seats. BSP supremo Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party Wednesday announced their support to the Congress to form government in MP. Kamal Nath also claimed that his party has the support of all the four independents MLAs.