PM Narendra Modi to visit Shirdi tomorrow, to attend centenary closing ceremonies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Shirdi tomorrow to attend the valedictory function of the Sai Baba Samadhi centenary celebrations. As per the itinerary, a special plane carrying the PM will land at the Shirdi airport at 10 am. From here, his convoy will leave for the temple at 10:15 am. Modi will offer prayers and attend aarti at the temple till 10:45 am. He will also unfurl a special flag on the occasion to mark the centenary of Sai Baba’s samadhi.

Sai Baba had passed away in Shirdi village in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra on Dassehra in 1918. Every year, the Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust organises several events to mark the day. This time, the Trust is holding year-long celebrations which were inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind on October 1 last year.

According to the authorities, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for various development projects of the Trust and release a silver coin to commemorate centenary year of Shri Saibaba Samadhi.

Later, Modi will attend a public function where he will hand over the keys of houses to 40,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and attend the e-grihapravesh ceremony. He will also address the gathering here.

Suresh Haware, chairman of Sai Temple Trust informed that all events will be held at the State Agriculture Corporation grounds. Maharashtra Governor C Vidyasagar Rao and Chief Minister Devendra Fadanavis will also be present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in view of the PM’s visit.