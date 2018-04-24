PM Narendra Modi to visit Nepal on May 11

​​​
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal for a two-day state visit on May 11, his third visit to the Himalayan nation in the last four years, according to the Nepalese Foreign Ministry sources.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Nepal for a two-day state visit on May 11, his third visit to the Himalayan nation in the last four years, according to the Nepalese Foreign Ministry sources. Nepal’s cabinet today endorsed the date of Modi’s visit, which was proposed by the Indian side, they said. Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had extended an invitation to his Indian counterpart to visit Nepal during his recently concluded trip to India.

This will be Modi’s third official visit to Nepal during his tenure. Modi was here last time in 2015, when he had addressed Nepal’s Parliament. Preparations have already started by the foreign ministry for the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi. A Foreign Ministry source has said that an advanced Indian team has already arrived in Kathmandu to prepare for Modi’s visit.

He is scheduled to visit the famous Hindu pilgrimage site Janakpur, a city located 135 kilometers southeast of Kathmandu and famous as the birthplace of Sita, the wife of Lord Rama. Modi will also address the people there. However, detail itinerary of the visit is yet to be finalised.

