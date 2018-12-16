Modi in Raebareli Live updates: PM to inaugurate projects in Gandhi family bastion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on Sunday Rae Bareli, his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Allahabad to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year. Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party media co-incharge Navin Srivastava told PTI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rae Bareli and then he will be in Allahabad.”
Modi will hold a public meeting and flag off the Humsafar Express on Sunday, an official said. According to district officials, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,100 crore during the visit. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Rae Bareli to oversee preparations for the visit. He also took a tour of the Rail Coach Factory in the district.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday, “I am of the view that the Sunday’s visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Allahabad will be a ‘shankhnaad’ (blowing of conch shell) or the 2019 Lok Sabha election.”
Sonia Gandhi has not visited Rae Bareli since April. Before that, she visited the constituency in mid-2016. Also, she did not campaign in the constituency during the 2017 UP election, after she developed a health issue during a roadshow in Varanasi.
The prime minister’s visit is being seen as a strategy of the BJP to pin the Congress leadership in their respective constituencies in the 2019 general election.
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi represents Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha and Congress president Rahul Gandhi holds the adjacent Amethi seat in Uttar Pradesh.