Modi in Raebareli Live updates: PM to inaugurate projects in Gandhi family bastion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit on Sunday Rae Bareli, his first trip to the traditional seat of the Gandhi family. He will also visit Allahabad to review preparations for the Kumbh Mela to be held in the city next year. Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party media co-incharge Navin Srivastava told PTI, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Rae Bareli and then he will be in Allahabad.”

Modi will hold a public meeting and flag off the Humsafar Express on Sunday, an official said. According to district officials, the prime minister will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate projects worth Rs 1,100 crore during the visit. On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited Rae Bareli to oversee preparations for the visit. He also took a tour of the Rail Coach Factory in the district.