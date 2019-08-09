PM Narendra Modi to travel to Bhutan for two-day visit on August 17

In their talks, Modi and Tshering are expected to share views on regional and other issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Bhutan on August 17 for a two-day visit during which the two strategic allies will explore ways to further strengthen and diversify bilateral partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday. It said Modi’s visit to India’s “trusted friend” reflects the high priority it attaches to its relations with the neighbouring country.

Bhutan was the first country Modi visited after assuming charge as prime minister in 2014. “Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Bhutan, very early in his second term, is in line with government of India’s continued emphasis on its ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’,” the ministry said. During the visit, Modi will hold talks with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering and is expected to get an audience with King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. Bhutan has been a strategic ally of India and bilateral ties between the two countries have been on an upswing in the last few years.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the Himalayan nation in June in his first overseas trip after assuming charge of the ministry. The visit provides an opportunity to the two sides to discuss ways to further strengthen and diversify the bilateral partnership, including economic and development cooperation, hydropower cooperation and people-to-people-ties, the MEA said. In their talks, Modi and Tshering are expected to share views on regional and other issues of mutual interest.