PM Narendra Modi to receive ‘Champions of the Earth Award’ on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive the United Nation’s highest environmental honour ‘Champions of The Earth Award’ at a special ceremony here on Wednesday. Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron have been named as recipients of the prestigious award for their exemplary leadership and advocating action on sustainable development and climate change.

The award, announced on September 26 on the sidelines of 73rd UN General Assembly in New York, will be presented by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, an official statement said.

Prime Minister Modi has been selected in the leadership category for his pioneering work in championing the International Solar Alliance and for his unprecedented pledge to eliminate all single-use plastic in India by 2022, it said.

The annual ‘Champions of the Earth’ prize is awarded to outstanding leaders from government, civil society and the private sector whose actions have had a positive impact on the environment.