PM Narendra Modi to meet LatAm leaders on the sidelines of G-20 summit later this month

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The India-LatAM relations will get a boost when Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets leaders of some of the countries in the on the sidelines of the 13th G20 meeting in Buenos Aires, Argentina from November 30-December 1.

Argentina has selected the theme, “Building consensus for fair and sustainable development” for the 2018 G20 Leaders’ Summit and identified the future of work, infrastructure for development, and a sustainable food future as three key issues for the agenda.

Highly placed sources confirmed to FE that “The Prime Minister will not visit any other country in the region; however meetings are being planned with leaders on the sidelines.”

Topping the agenda of the G-20 meeting end of Nov will be new technologies including artificial intelligence, better livelihoods for people in developing countries. Besides meetings with leaders of MERCOSUR member countries (Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay), there could be leaders from the Caribbean region too are being worked out, said an officer.

The leaders of the leaders are expected to talk about how to promote agriculture related research, technology and services that can be beneficial to both sides and how to close the digital divide between the developed and developing nations.

The G20 was initiated in 1999 and consists of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States and the European Union (EU).

So far there have been almost more than 50 rounds of discussions with the member countries trying to chart out the focus of the G-20 summit which will eventually feed into the G-20 Leaders Declaration which will be adopted at the Summit.

It was actually during the presidencies of both China and Germany that the G-20 members started working on the roadmap to improve how new digital technologies are adopted, to adapt public policies in this new digital era, and to support small and medium-sized enterprises so that they can reap the benefits of digitalization.

The G20 is made up of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, France, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States, as well as the European Union.