PM Narendra Modi to meet heads of global wealth funds at Vibrant Gujarat

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 1:39 AM

To woo investments for various infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the heads of over two dozen global wealth funds during the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit, said officials Monday.

Narendra Modi, Vibrant Gujarat, Vibrant Gujarat summit, Vijay Rupani, BSE, Shanghai Gold ExchangePM Modi will have a roundtable with heads of some global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors on the inaugural day of the three-day summit on January 18. (Reuters)

To woo investments for various infrastructure projects, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold talks with the heads of over two dozen global wealth funds during the forthcoming Vibrant Gujarat summit, said officials Monday. Modi will have a roundtable with heads of some global sovereign wealth funds, pension funds and institutional investors on the inaugural day of the three-day summit on January 18, said additional chief secretary at the finance department Arvind Agarwal.

As many as 27 global funds have confirmed their participation at the summit which will also be attended by Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and chief minister Vijay Rupani among others, he said. These global funds own and manage assets worth trillions of dollars and these funds invest heavily in large infra projects, he said, adding some of the funds which have confirmed participation include the Government Pension Investment Fund of Japan, International Finance Corporation, Japanese Bank for International Cooperation, Vanguard, and Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, among others.

Also read| Ravi Shankar Prasad sees conspiracy in Rahul Gandhi’s Rafale attack, says Congress chief under pressure from Eurofighter middlemen

There will also be seminar to discuss opportunities at the International Financial Services Centre at Gift City, which will have participation from major global exchanges like the LSE, LME, Nasdaq, Shanghai Gold Exchange and BSE.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. PM Narendra Modi to meet heads of global wealth funds at Vibrant Gujarat
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST: Work in Progress
GST relief for MSMEs: State finance ministers may recommend raising of threshold to Rs 75 lakh
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
GST reforms: FM signals fewer slabs; main rate between 12% & 18%
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
After Arun Jaitley says moving towards standard GST rate, Chidambaram asks why govt’s goals are changing
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition