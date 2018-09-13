​​​
  3. PM Narendra Modi to meet head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at a mosque in Indore

PM Narendra Modi to meet head of Dawoodi Bohra community Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin at a mosque in Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city

By: | New Delhi | Published: September 13, 2018 7:54 PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, narendra modi, prime minister narendra modi Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the religious head of Dawoodi Bohra community, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, at a mosque in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore city on Friday, officials said.

Modi will meet Saifuddin at the Saifi Nagar mosque in the city, where the head of Dawoodi Bohra community is holding a nine-day religious discourse since Wednesday,
the officials said.

The prime minister is expected to arrive in Indore at around 11 am.

In view of the prime minister’s visit, security has been ramped up in the district, Indore range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) H C Mishra said.

Police would employ drone cameras to keep an eye over the city along with 150 CCTV cameras, the DIG said.

About 3,500 policemen have been deployed in the city, Mishra added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Go to Top