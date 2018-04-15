PM Narendra Modi to meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel on way back from Britain

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a stopover in Berlin on April 20 after concluding his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a stopover in Berlin on April 20 after concluding his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom. The External Affairs Ministry said in its statement, “At the suggestion of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be making a brief stopover in Berlin on April 20 after completing his visits to Sweden and the United Kingdom.” During his visit, the Prime Minister will meet Chancellor Merkel and both the leaders will exchange views on a number of bilateral, regional and global issues. This will be the first meeting between the two leaders since Chancellor Merkel began her fourth term on March 14 this year. The visit demonstrates the commitment by the two countries to maintain the momentum of high-level exchanges. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Sweden and Britain from April 16 to 20 with an aim to boost bilateral cooperation in key areas, including trade and investment. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also participate in the first-ever India-Nordic Summit and this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM). Prime Ministers of all Nordic countries-Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden will attend the summit. Firstly, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Sweden on a two-day visit from April 16-17. Later, he will travel to the United Kingdom