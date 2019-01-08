PM Narendra Modi to launch slew of developmental projects in Maharashtra’s Solapur

By: | Published: January 8, 2019 5:40 PM

We are committed to furthering Ease of Living for our citizens," the PM tweeted.

Sanitation and sewerage facilities will also improve.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Solapur district in Maharashtra Wednesday where he will launch a series of developmental projects. The development projects, Modi said, will improve connectivity in Solapur and surrounding areas. “The housing project will particularly help ‘beedi’ and textile workers. Sanitation and sewerage facilities will also improve.

We are committed to furthering Ease of Living for our citizens,” the PM tweeted. He will dedicate four-laning of Solapur-Osmanabad section of NH-211 and lay the foundation stone for 30,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.

He will also launch underground sewerage system and three sewage treatment plants. The PM said he will also lay foundation stone for underground sewerage system under AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation). “These will greatly benefit citizens,” Modi wrote on Twitter.

Advertisement

