PM Narendra Modi to interact with beneficiaries, vaccinators of COVID-19 inoculation drive in Varanasi

The participants in the interaction will share their first hand experience of vaccination, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said yesterday.

“The world’s largest vaccination drive is underway in India. Our frontline warriors are getting vaccinated across the nation. At 1:15 PM tomorrow, 22nd January, I would interact with beneficiaries and vaccinators of Covid vaccination drive in Varanasi, via video conferencing,” Modi tweeted.

“This interaction would give first hand opportunity to hear their experiences as well as feedback. I would urge you all to watch tomorrow’s interaction,” he added.

The PMO said the interaction follows Modi’s continuous dialogue and discussion with scientists, political leaders, officials and other stakeholders to proactively ensure smooth conduct of the world’s largest vaccination drive.

Varanasi is Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

He had launched the nationwide inoculation drive on January 16 with over three crore healthcare and frontline workers prioritised to get the jabs initially.