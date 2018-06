Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third annual meeting. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) on June 26. Minister of railways and coal Piyush Goyal, and Subhash Chandra Garg, secretary, department of economic affairs, will also be a part of the event that will discuss investments in infrastructure in India.

Several senior officials are scheduled to come, including the chief ministers at the event, expected to help garner investments in Indian infrastructure.