PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 2nd edition of Indian Mobile Congress – Key details

The second edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) is expected to be a star studded event with participation expected from top government ministers, regulators, standards bodies and companies across the globe, for which the government has assured all possible assistance. To make the event a success, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to open the inaugural session on October 25.

A top government official said that during the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) summit on August 30-31 in Kathmandu, Prime Minister Modi invited member countries to participate in IMC.

“He has expressed interest in attending the event,” he added.

Department of Communications (DoT) is actively working with COAI on the event and has helped the industry body get participation conformation from various regulatory bodies and international organisations.

It is being touted as India’s own mobile congress, on the lines of the annual Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, and the government wants to make it an international event, he added.

When contacted, COAI director general Rajan S Mathews said, “The Prime Minister is actively considering our invitation for inaugurating the event. Through IMC, the government wants to help the industry showcase India’s potential in creating a digital eco-system, which reaches the last person at the grassroots.

“Events like these not only showcase our talents, but also provide a glimpse to investors about the country’s potential.”

Another source said MIC will see participation from regulatory heads like US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman Ajit Pai and Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communication (BEREC) chairman Johannes Gungl.

International Telecommunications Union (ITU) secretary general Houlin Zhao and EU European Commission vice president Andrus Ansip too will participate in the event.

IMC is also expected to see participation from ministers responsible for IT, telecom and digital economy from countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and Lao People’s Democratic Republic.

Top Indian ministers, officials and industry titans like commerce minister Suresh Prabhu, road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, telecom minister Manoj Sinha, IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, petroleum and skills development minister Dharmendra Pradhan, urban development minister H S Puri, Trai chairman R S Sharma, telecom secretary Aruna Sundararajan, RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal will be participating at the IMC.

COAI’s Mathews said IMC 2018, which will be a three-day event, will open with the theme ‘New Digital Horizons: Connect, Create, Innovate’.

As South Asia’s largest digital forum, the major objectives of IMC include promoting skilling, local manufacturing & entrepreneurship, attracting investments and driving policy as well as regulatory dialogue.