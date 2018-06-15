​​​
  3. PM Narendra Modi to host dinner for RSS, BJP leaders

Published: June 15, 2018
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet key functionaries of the BJP, RSS and Sangh affiliates at his official residence over dinner tonight, sources said. The functionaries have gathered at Surajkund in Haryana for a two-day meeting during which they are scheduled to take stock of their works and discuss the agenda with a focus on coordination among saffron organisations, a development which assumes significance as the BJP gears up for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Senior leaders in charge of organisation matters of these Sangh affiliates besides the BJP are attending the meeting.

RSS general secretary Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi and joint general secretary Krishna Gopal are present.  BJP president Amit Shah is expected to attend the exercise tomorrow. The prime minister, a longtime RSS pracharak before he joined active politics, has often hosted Sangh leaders at his residence.

