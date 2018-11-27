PM Narendra Modi to depart for Argentina tomorrow to attend G20 Summit

The PM will return on December 2. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on a five-day visit to Argentina Wednesday where he will attend the G-20 summit and hold bilateral meetings with a number of leaders, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said. The PM will return on December 2.

Addressing a press conference, Gokhale said that PM Modi will attend the G-20 Summit in Argentina and will also hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, he said. This will be the fourth meeting between the two leaders in a span of last eight months. At the Wuhan Summit, the two leaders had resolved to build mutual trust and hold talks whenever an opportunity comes.

“There’s always scope in the margins of G20 for a meeting between the BRICS head of states, that meeting is confirmed. The PM will also meet the President of China Xi Jinping, this was decided at the BRICS summit of Johannesburg,” he told the media.

There’s always scope in the margins of G20 for a meeting between the BRICS head of states, that meeting is confirmed. The PM will also meet the President of China Xi Jinping, this was decided at the BRICS summit of Johannesburg: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale pic.twitter.com/OtEjBqjeso — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

PM Modi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron.

More details to follow.